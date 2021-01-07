Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramateertham: BJP Andhra chief faints after scuffle with police, spokesperson detained

Bharatiya Janata Party Andhra Pradesh President Somu Veerraju fainted in a scuffle with police, who was trying to detain him, at the Ramateertham on Thursday.

ANI | Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:02 IST
Ramateertham: BJP Andhra chief faints after scuffle with police, spokesperson detained
BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju fainted in a scuffle with police.. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party Andhra Pradesh President Somu Veerraju fainted in a scuffle with police, who was trying to detain him, at the Ramateertham on Thursday. A tense situation prevailed at Ramateertham as many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders tried to visit the temple and were later detained. Veerraju fainted during a scuffle with the police.

BJP leaders Nagothu Ramesh and Bhanuprakash Reddy were also detained by the Andhra Pradesh police. In a controversial remark, Ramesh said that the persons who vandalised the idol will be beheaded.

"Jagan is playing vote bank politics, he is fielding other religion's people. This will not continue for a long time. We will definitely teach him a lesson. As followers of Lord Hanuman, we will take responsibility if the government continues not to respond on the desecration of Lord Ram idol, we will try to behead that culprit who beheaded Lord Ram's idol. Jagan only will be responsible and answerable for any situation that will take place in the state," he said. Meanwhile, BJP's official state spokesperson Suhasini and Member of Legislative Council Madhav were also detained by the police from Visakhapatnam. They were going to visit Ramaateertam. Former Member of the Legislative Assembly P Vishnu Kumar Raju has been placed under house arrest at Seethammadhara.

BJP State General Secretary Vishnuvardhan was also detained in the temple's vicinity. This is the second time that the BJP leaders tried to visit at Ramateertham where Lord Rama idol was 'beheaded'. "Today we came to Ramateertham as per the call given by BJP state unit. Me and Ramesh Naidu went to the temple. We appeal to all Hindus not to lose confidence. We have the blessings of Lord Hanuman. Police have arrested us. Our agitation will not stop," Bhanuprakash Reddy said.

Member of Parliament GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted, "In the morning, I spoke to Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on the phone and informed him about the ongoing developments. I have described the manner in which BJP leaders are being brutally arrested." Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy claimed that there are 'political motives' behind the attacks on temples and said that stern actions will be taken against those who spread hatred amongst castes and religions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-U.S. Congress certifies Biden win hours after harrowing Capitol Hill assault

Hours after hundreds of President Donald Trumps supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy, a shaken Congress on Thursday formally certified Democrat Joe Bidens election victory.Immediately afterward, t...

TMC MP Mahua Moitra urges HC to stay proceedings in defamation case

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to stay the proceedings before a trial court in a defamation case filed against her by Zee News and its editor. Moitra, who has challenged the summons and framing of cha...

Amid COVID-19 surge, S.Africa aims to vaccinate for herd immunity

South Africa will vaccinate 40 million people or two-thirds of its population against COVID-19 in order to achieve herd immunity, its health minister said on Thursday, as a mutant variant drove daily new cases above 21,000 for the first tim...

Air pollution linked to increased risk of pregnancy loss in India: Lancet study

Pregnant women in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, who are exposed to poor air quality, may be at higher risk of stillbirths and miscarriages, according to a modelling study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal. Researchers found th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021