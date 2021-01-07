Ker Assembly Speaker says prior nod required to quizz his staff

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday said his prior permission was required for the Customs Department to interrogate his assistant private secretary in connection with the dollar smuggling case but maintained that he won't create hurdles in any investigation. Quoting the Assembly Rules of Procedure, he said the Speaker's nod was requiredto take any legal action against any person within the Legislative Assembly complex.

Sreeramakrishnan also justified the recent letter sent by Assembly Secretary, S V Unnikrishnan Nair to the Customs Department stating thatSpeaker's consent was required for quizzing someone who comes under the Assembly Secretariat. The Speaker's justification came a day after the media reported that the assembly secretary had sent the letter to the Customs following the agency issuing a notice to his assistant private secretary K Ayyappan to appear for questioning.

As the state assembly is all set to begin for the budget session on Friday, the speaker also said there would be appropriate action in the opposition UDF's notice seeking his removal from the constitutional post in the wake of allegations against him in the gold and dollar smuggling cases. ''As per the rules, Speaker's permission was requiredto take any legal action against any person within the Legislative Assembly complex. Everything is done in the name of law. So, the Secretary just informed (the customs) that everything should be done in accordance with the Rules of procedures of the House,'' he said.

Sreeramakrishnan said he doesn't think that the central investigating agencies would question him. ''I am fully confident that there was no lapse from my side. So i have no anxiety,'' the Speaker said, adding that he would end his political career if it was proved that he had accepted even one rupee as bribe from anyone.

However, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the Speaker was misinterpreting the Assembly rules and trying to sabotage the inquiry. There was an earlier ruling in the Kerala Assembly itself that no others would get the constitutional protection enjoyed by the members of the House, he said.

''It is a serious matter that the Speaker and his Office are trying to obstruct the investigation of a heinous crime such as dollar smuggling,'' Chennithala added. Speaker Sreeramakrishnan had come under criticism from the Opposition for inaugurating the shop of one of the accused in the gold smuggling case, Sandeep Nair, months ago.

There were media reports last week that the Customs would soon serve him notice for interrogation in connection with the dollar smuggling case.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)