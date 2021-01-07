Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Thin Democratic control of Senate offers Biden chance for steps on climate

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:30 IST
ANALYSIS-Thin Democratic control of Senate offers Biden chance for steps on climate
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Democratic control of the Senate offers President-elect Joe Biden an opportunity to advance parts of his climate agenda, but the paper-thin majority likely puts sweeping global warming legislation beyond reach.

The election of Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the Georgia run-off on Tuesday put the Senate at an even 50-50, giving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote and removing control of the chamber from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his fellow Republicans. That virtually guarantees that Biden's nominees for departments dealing with climate policy will breeze through Senate confirmation on simple majority votes.

The nominees, including Michael Regan for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), are intent on making climate change regulation one of the pillars of the administration soon after Biden takes office on Jan. 20. It also means Democrats could push moderate proposals that many lawmakers in both parties support, like reducing carbon emissions from transportation, advanced nuclear energy technology, and domestic production of critical minerals used in batteries and renewable energy.

It will also make it easier for Democratic lawmakers to use the Congressional Review Act to reverse some last-minute rollbacks of pollution standards by Donald Trump's administration, according to legislative experts. But Biden's vision for a $2 trillion climate plan, including broad limits on greenhouse gas emissions or federal mandates for clean energy, may be harder to achieve through legislation in a divided Senate still gripped by rancor over the Nov. 3 election. Most bills require 60 votes in the 100-seat chamber to pass.

"You're not going to reach agreement on issues like a price on carbon anytime soon," said George David Banks, who advised Trump and former President George W. Bush on climate. "But we're still in a position to actually make a lot of progress on other big climate issues." Some of what Biden's administration is unable to accomplish in Congress may be tackled via executive orders, which are more vulnerable to lawsuits and unwinding by future presidents.

A Biden transition official said executive action may be slow because his federal agency review teams have discovered the EPA and other agencies have been weakened more than expected during the Trump administration. The official said on Tuesday that the incoming administration is not giving up on being able to work with both Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill, "Because we're both trying to get a future that is healthy and safe and sustainable and that grows good union-access jobs."

MODERATE POWER BROKER One challenge for sweeping climate legislation could be getting past Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from coal state West Virginia, who will take the chairmanship of the Senate energy committee.

Manchin, who shot a mock copy of a federal climate bill with a rifle in a 2010 campaign ad when he was governor and running for the Senate, will end up with outsized power in a narrow-majority Senate, experts said. "Legislation on ... climate change and clean energy simply must take the views of Manchin and other moderates firmly into account or those bills will have little chance of advancing," said Scott Segal, a lobbyist at law firm Bracewell.

Manchin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Since 2010, Manchin has pushed for some bipartisan climate measures, most recently a spending bill that included money for high-tech nuclear energy and capture and storage of carbon emissions that could extend the life of some coal plants.

But he opposes policies pushed by progressives, such as expanding the Supreme Court and ending the filibuster, which requires the 60-vote majority for most bills, that they say impedes passage of bold legislation on climate. Climate progressives will take heart that Senator Bernie Sanders, a long-time advocate for aggressive measures to fight global warming, is set to chair the Budget Committee, giving him control over the budget process.

Many budget related bills require only a simple majority and can be a vehicle for incremental climate measures such as energy efficient car and truck buying for the federal fleet. With the majority, Democrats are also likely to increase scrutiny of the fossil fuel industry in Congress, using hearings and investigations to put public pressure on them to change practices.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat on the environment committee's oversight panel, told Reuters he will push for a "presidential commission ... to assemble a full record of fossil fuel deceit and obstruction." Bethany Aronhalt, a spokeswoman at the American Petroleum Institute industry group, said in response to Whitehouse's remarks that "tackling climate change will require real solutions, not partisan talking points."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Clash on proposed IIT: Goa Cong leaders booked over violence

Goa Police on Thursday filed casesagainst several local Congress leaders and social activists aday after violence broke out in the states Sattari tehsilover the proposed Indian Institute of Technology IIT campusat the nearby Shel-Melauli vi...

FEATURE-'You wake up well': Amazon villagers take vine tea to treat COVID

By Lucas Landau PARA STATE, Brazil, Jan 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the middle of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest, far from the laboratories of the worlds major pharmaceutical companies, the Kayap indigenous people of Para state are u...

Harsh Vardhan seeks keen oversight, personal indulgence of health ministers during vaccine dry run

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday sought keen oversight and personal indulgence of health ministers, principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and union territories to lead the second nationwide mock dri...

Quit politics to work for development of sports: Shukla

Two days after resigning as stateminister and TMC president of Howrah Zilla sadar, formerBengal Ranjhi team captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday saidthat he is quitting politics for the time being, as he wantsto work for the development o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021