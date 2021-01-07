Left Menu
Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.45 PM.

MDS2 KL-BIRDFLU-TEAM Bid flu outbreak Central team reaches Kerala AlappuzhaKer A three-member central team arrived here on Thursday to assess the situation arising out of outbreak of bird flu in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, official sources said.MDS3 PD-VIRUS-CASES Woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Puducherry, toll mounts to 636 Puducherry A 78-year old woman succumbed to coronavirus in Karaikal region, raising the overall toll to 636 in the union territory on Thursday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:50 IST
Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.45 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 379 new cases, 3 fatalities in Telangana Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 379 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total positives to over 2.88 lakh while three more deaths were added pushing the toll to 1,559. MDS2 KL-BIRDFLU-TEAM Bid flu outbreak: Central team reaches Kerala Alappuzha(Ker): A three-member central team arrived here on Thursday to assess the situation arising out of outbreak of bird flu in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, official sources said.

MDS3 PD-VIRUS-CASES Woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Puducherry, toll mounts to 636 Puducherry: A 78-year old woman succumbed to coronavirus in Karaikal region, raising the overall toll to 636 in the union territory on Thursday. MDS4 TN-GUV-SRILANKA TN Guv welcomes Jaishankar's comments, says it conveys Centre's concern for Tamil people in Sri Lanka Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday welcomed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement in Sri Lanka, which he said signified the Centre's concern towards Tamils and would be welcomed by the people of Tamil Nadu.

MDS6 TN-VIRUS-SIDDHA-EFFICACY Siddha formulation ''Kabasura kudineer'' a boon in preventing COVID-19 among front-line workers: TN Health secy Chennai: The Siddha formulation ''Kabasura Kudineer'', popularised during the COVID-19 pandemic times, helped in preventing the infection among the frontline workers in Tamil Nadu, state Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan has said. MES3 TL-CHIEF JUSTICE Justice Hima Kohli takes oath as new CJ of Telangana HC Hyderabad: Hima Kohli was on Thursday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court here.

