Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president says has no invite to Biden's inauguration

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he has not received an invitation to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, when asked if he would travel to Washington for the Jan. 20 event. "I don't have an invitation, and I have decided not to leave (the country) much," he told a regular government news conference. They accused the Mexican president of helping Trump's re-election campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:08 IST
Mexican president says has no invite to Biden's inauguration
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he has not received an invitation to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, when asked if he would travel to Washington for the Jan. 20 event.

"I don't have an invitation, and I have decided not to leave (the country) much," he told a regular government news conference. Lopez Obrador has only made one foreign trip in the two years he has been in office, when he visited outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump in July and praised his American counterpart for treating Mexico "with kindness and respect."

Given that Trump had railed against Mexican migrants as rapists and drug runners, vowed to build a wall on the U.S. southern border and threatened to slap tariffs on all Mexican goods, those words jarred with critics of Lopez Obrador. They accused the Mexican president of helping Trump's re-election campaign. But Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he had gone because it was "very important" to attend the roll-out of a new trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Lopez Obrador was one of the last world leaders to congratulate Biden on his victory, saying he wanted to wait for legal challenges to the U.S. election to be resolved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-MLS side Inter Miami sack manager Alonso

Inter Miami have sacked manager Diego Alonso after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference last season, the Major League Soccer club said on Thursday. Uruguayan Alonso, 45, was Miamis first coach as they made their MLS debut last year and ...

MP: Govt hospital doctor kills self with surgery blade

A 44-year-old doctor of agovernment medical college and hospital allegedly committedsuicide by slitting his throat with a surgery blade at hishome in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur city on Thursday, policesaid.Dr Vinod Kumar Vishwakarma was found...

Hussain provided fake manpower supply bills for fuelling Delhi riots, says charge sheet

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain had provided fake bills of manpower supply to launder money for fuelling the north east Delhi riots, police has alleged before a court here in its second supplementary charge sheet.The court had on Jan...

Jaishankar wraps up visit to Sri Lanka; Indian mission describes his trip as 'huge success'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday left for home after wrapping up his three-day visit to Sri Lanka during which he held constructive discussions with the countrys top leadership, which was described as a huge success.Jaisha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021