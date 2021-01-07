Trump's Russia adviser resigns, more departures expected soon-source

Ryan Tully, President Donald Trump's top White House adviser on Russia, has resigned and more senior members of the National Security Council are expected to step down soon over Wednesday's storming of Capitol Hill by Trump supporters, a senior administration official told Reuters.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Trump's pledge to an "orderly transition" to President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20 was partly intended to head off further resignations but was not likely to stop some departures. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Editing by Franklin Paul)

