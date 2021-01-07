Republican congressman calls for Trump's ouster with 25th Amendment

Republican congressman calls for Trump's ouster with 25th AmendmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:34 IST
Republican U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger on Thursday called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove President Donald Trump from office, a day after the president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy.
"All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself," Kinzinger said in a video he posted on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- Republican
- Adam Kinzinger
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Kinzinger
ALSO READ
Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies
Twitter to wipe POTUS account's followers ahead of Biden inauguration day
Republicans block $2,000 virus checks despite Trump demand
Farah Khan alarms fans as her Twitter account gets hacked: 'Please be vigilant'
US Domestic News Roundup: NY health network faces criminal investigation; Trump on Twitter and more