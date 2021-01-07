Left Menu
Republican congressman calls for Trump's ouster with 25th Amendment

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:34 IST
Republican U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger on Thursday called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove President Donald Trump from office, a day after the president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy.

"All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself," Kinzinger said in a video he posted on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

