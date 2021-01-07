Allow offline COVID-19 vaccination in remote areas: Gujarat

Ahead of the highly anticipatedroll-out of coronavirus vaccine in the country, the Gujaratgovernment on Thursday requested the Centre to allow anoffline system of sharing information for remote places in thestate where Internet connectivity is an issue.

The request was made by Deputy Chief Minister NitinPatel during his virtual discussion with Union Health MinisterDr Harsh Vardhan, said a state government release.

''There are issues of Internet connectivity in remoteas well as hilly areas of the state. In such a situation, theadministration faces difficulty in sharing information aboutthe vaccine with the beneficiaries.

''Thus, I request you to consider allowing an offlinesystem for such areas,'' Patel was quoted as saying in therelease.

The COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system-- a digitalised platform -- will be used to track enlistedbeneficiaries for the vaccination and anti-coronavirus shotson a real-time basis. Poor Internet connectivity may hamperfunctioning of the platform.

Patel, who handles the health portfolio, informedVardhan that the Gujarat administration is fully prepared forthe vaccination roll-out.

He added that the state machinery is also ready forthe nationwide vaccine dry run slated for Friday.

In Gujarat, the dry run will be conducted on threesites each in 248 talukas and 26 zones.

