Shopify removes stores affiliated with Trump

Shopify removes stores affiliated with TrumpReuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:44 IST
Canada's Shopify Inc took down stores on its e-commerce platform affiliated with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, a day after hundreds of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol
Shopify said the recent events determined that Trump's actions violated its policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
