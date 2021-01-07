Shopify removes stores affiliated with Trump

Canada's Shopify Inc took down stores on its e-commerce platform affiliated with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, a day after hundreds of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol

Shopify said the recent events determined that Trump's actions violated its policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause.

