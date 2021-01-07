BJP govt has failed to carry out any major development work in UP: Akhilesh

BJP govt has failed to carry out any major development work in UP: AkhileshPTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:10 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday charged the BJP government with failing to carry out any major development work in Uttar Pradesh.
On a two-day visit to Chitrakoot, he said the BJP will not be able to form government in the state after the next elections.
The BJP government has not done any major work, he alleged, adding that not a single major power house has been set up, not a single ambulance has been added to the existing fleet.
''When we come to power we will provide jobs to the youth,'' he told reporters here.
He also questioned the preparedness of the government for the COVID-19 vaccination drive.
