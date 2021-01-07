On Capitol violence, UK's Johnson says President Trump 'completely wrong'Reuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:16 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said U.S. President Donald Trump was "completely wrong" to encourage his supporters to storm the Capitol on Wednesday. "And as you say, as you suggest, in so far as he encouraged people to storm the Capitol and in so far as the president consistently has cast doubt on the outcome of a free and fair election, I believe that that was completely wrong," he told a news conference on Thursday.
"And I unreservedly condemn encouraging people to behave in the disgraceful way that they did in the Capitol."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
