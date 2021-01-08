Japan will consider expanding coronavirus state of emergency if needed

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday the government would liaise with other prefectures and check whether the state of emergency over the coronavirus for the greater Tokyo region should be extended to those areas.

The governors of Osaka and Aichi are expected to request being added to the emergency declaration as infections surge in their prefectures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)