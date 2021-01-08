CCB sleuths quiz Kannada actress for four hours

Kannada film actress RadhikaKumaraswamy was on Friday grilled by Central Crime Branchsleuths over her alleged links and financial transaction witha man arrested recently on charges of duping a realtor.

The actress who appeared at 11 AM was questioned forabout four hours, the CCB sources said.

In the meantime, Yuvaraj, who had duped the realtorand had allegedly transferred the money into Radhika's accountwas also brought to the CCB office.

Before entering the CCB office, Yuvaraj said onFriday he knew Radhika's family for almost 18 years.

After coming out, Radhika said she answered all thequestions posed by the police and she was ready to come onceagain if summoned.

''There is no problem at all. If they (police) call meagain, I will come back,'' she told reporters after coming out.

To a question, the actress said she cannot divulgeeverything that was asked to her during the interrogation.

Responding to a few media houses, she said she hadnever received Rs 1.25 crore as has been reported by a fewtelevision channels.

She also clarified that she did not abscond as wasshown in some news channels.

Later, the CCB issued a statement, ''Detailed inquirywas done by the investigating officer Assistant Commissionerof Police Nagaraj. Further investigation will be based on herstatement.'' Radhika had told reporters on Wednesday that she hadreceived Rs 15 lakh from Yuvaraj, who identified himself witha right wing party.

The actress said she received the money from Yuvarajto make a period film.

She, however, expressed ignorance about the remainingRs 60 lakh deposited in her account.

The CCB had arrested Yuvaraj in December following acomplaint by a realtor who alleged that he was duped to thetune of Rs 10 crore with the promise of an election ticket.

The raid on his residence led to the recovery of acash of Rs 26 lakh and cheques for Rs 91 crore.PTI GMS SSPTI PTI

