Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can't ensure women's safety with victim blaming:Priyanka on NCW member's remark on Budaun victim

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lambasted the remarks made by a member of the National Commission for Women NCW who had said the gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in UPs Budaun could have been avoided had the victim not gone out in the evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:05 IST
Can't ensure women's safety with victim blaming:Priyanka on NCW member's remark on Budaun victim

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lambasted the remarks made by a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) who had said the gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in UP's Budaun could have been avoided had the victim not gone out in the evening. ''Will we be able to ensure women's safety with such behaviour? Member of the Women's Commission is blaming the victim for rape. The Budaun administration is concerned about how the post-mortem report of the victim, that brought out the truth, was leaked,'' said the AICC general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, in a Facebook post.

''Remember that at this time, a victim of Moradabad is fighting a battle against death in another horrific rape case. Women will not forgive this administrative system and such disgrace,'' she said in the post in Hindi, referring to another incident of rape in the state.

NCW member Chandramukhi Devi had on Thursday said the gangrape and murder of the 50-year-old anganwadi worker could have been avoided if she had not gone out unaccompanied in the evening. ''I tell women again and again that they should never go out at odd hours under anyone's influence,'' she had said after meeting the woman's family members in Budaun district of the state.

''I think if she had not gone out in the evening or was accompanied by any child of the family perhaps this incident could have been avoided. But this was pre-planned as she was called through a phone call. She went (out) and then returned in such a state,'' she had told reporters at the victim's village in Budaun district. Devi has since retracted her statement after a backlash from the opposition and women's bodies.

On Sunday, the 50-year-old woman who had gone to a temple was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Her family members have accused the temple priest and his aides of raping and murdering her. An FIR was filed in the case and two persons were arrested while the priest was absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIXI to offer free domain name in 22 official Indian languages

The National Internet Exchange of India NIXI announced that it will offer a free IDN Internationalized Domain Name in any of their preferred 22 official Indian languages along with every IN domain booked by the registrant.The applicant will...

HC gives Centre last chance for replying to pleas to recognise same-sex marriage

The Delhi High Court Friday granted a last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to three separate pleas, including by two couples, seeking that same-sex marriage be recognised by law.A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai ...

GRAPHIC-Take Five: The great reflation

1BIDEN BET One trade is gripping markets in the early days of 2021 reflation - nowhere more evident than in bonds, where U.S. 10-year Treasury yields topped 1 on Georgias Senate runoff results.Betting on a fiscal boost under President-elect...

Harry Styles wraps his arm around Olivia Wilde as their romance blossoms

American singer-songwriter Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde had a cosy weekend before their relationship went public. According to People Magazine, the 26-year-old singer was spotted putting his arms around the actor-director on Sunday local t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021