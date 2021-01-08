Top U.S. House Democrat says House prepared to impeach Trump -CNN interview

Top U.S. House Democrat says House prepared to impeach Trump -CNN interviewReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:10 IST
U.S. House Democrats are prepared to move forward with impeachment proceedings against Republican President Donald Trump as early as next week following his supporters' siege at the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark said on Friday.
"Donald Trump needs to be removed from office and we are going to proceed with every tool that we have to make sure that that happens to protect our democracy," Clark told CNN in an interview. If Vice President Mike Pence does not invoke the U.S. Constitution's 25th Amendment to remove Trump, "we will move forward with impeachment."
