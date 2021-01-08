Mexican president hails Trump comments on peaceful transition

Mexican president hails Trump comments on peaceful transitionReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:05 IST
Mexico's president on Friday hailed U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge on Thursday evening to see through a peaceful transition of power following the certification of Joe Biden's U.S. presidential election victory by Congress.
"I think this is good news," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexico
- Joe Biden's
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Congress