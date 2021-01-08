Left Menu
Mexican president hails Trump comments on peaceful transition

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:05 IST
Mexican president hails Trump comments on peaceful transition

Mexico's president on Friday hailed U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge on Thursday evening to see through a peaceful transition of power following the certification of Joe Biden's U.S. presidential election victory by Congress.

"I think this is good news," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

