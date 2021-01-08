Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress MPs from Punjab meet Priyanka Gandhi, discuss party's strategy on farm laws protest

The Congress MPs from Punjab-- Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Gill-- who have been holding a protest at Jantar Mantar for the last 32 days in support of the farmers and seeking repeal of the farm laws on Friday met party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital to discuss their strategy for coming days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:34 IST
Congress MPs from Punjab meet Priyanka Gandhi, discuss party's strategy on farm laws protest
Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress MPs from Punjab-- Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Gill-- who have been holding a protest at Jantar Mantar for the last 32 days in support of the farmers and seeking repeal of the farm laws on Friday met party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital to discuss their strategy for coming days. As the eighth round of negotiations between the protesting farmer unions and the Centre on Friday ended on an inconclusive note, the Congress said there is no solution except repealing the three farm laws.

While talking to the media the party MPs said that the farmers' protest against the farm laws has become the fight for the whole nation. "We use to meet Priyanka Gandhi regularly about our protest. She asked us to stand with farmers and ask us to continue our fight until the laws are repealed. We talked for about 1 hour on the issues pertaining to farm laws and protest. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will take big decisions in comings days that will shake the government," Ravneet Singh Bittu told the media after the meeting.

Jasbir Singh Gill said that Priyanka Gandhi has condoled the demise of farmers who lost their lives during farmers' protest against the laws. "Congress party is standing with farmers and we will continue to work for them," he said.

Gurjit Singh Aujla said, "We talked about the adamant nature of the government. The fight is not about farmers but it has become the fight for the whole nation." The stalemate between the government and farmer unions persisted during the eighth round of talks on Friday with the farmers insisting on their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws. The government asked farmer unions to "give an option other than repealing" and the next round of talks is proposed for January 15.

Talking to reporters after the meeting held at Vigyan Bhavan here, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that a solution will be found in the next meeting on January 15. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during storming of U.S. Capitol, says aide

A laptop was stolen from the office of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, one of her aides said on Friday. Drew Hammill, an aide to Democrat Pelosi, said on Twitter that ...

Homicide investigation opened into death of Capitol Police officer

A homicide investigation was opened on Friday into the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from head injuries sustained while defending the U.S. Capitol from a mob of President Donald Trumps loyalists.Sicknick, an Iraq ...

Brazil's Fiocruz seeks AstraZeneca emergency use, in step toward vaccine rollout

Brazils state-run Fiocruz institute has sought an emergency use authorisation for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine it plans to import, federal health regulator Anvisa said on Friday, providing hope that immunizations could begin this month....

Bird flu: Assam bans entry of poultry products from outside NE

The Assam government has imposedan indefinite ban on the entry of poultry products fromoutside the Northeastern region as a precautionary measurefollowing avian flu outbreak in some states.The ban comes into force with immediate effect andw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021