U.S. House Democrats to introduce impeachment charges against Trump on Monday - sources

U.S. House Democrats to introduce impeachment charges against Trump on Monday - sourcesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 00:24 IST
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to introduce new articles of impeachment against Republican President Donald Trump on Monday, calling for his removal from office, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The sources said the articles, which are formal charges of misconduct, were crafted by Democratic Representatives David Cicilline, Ted Lieu and Jamie Raskin following this week's assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.
