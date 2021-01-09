Lebanon's Hezbollah chief says nuclear button is in the hands of crazy fool called Trump

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief says nuclear button is in the hands of crazy fool called TrumpReuters | Beirut | Updated: 09-01-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 00:35 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday recent events in the U.S. would have global repercussions and prayed that God protect the world until Jan. 20 when President elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.
"The nuclear button is in the hands of a crazy fool called Trump," Nasrallah said in a televised address.
"God protect the world from what he can do." (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
