Biden says people who responsible for officer's death will be held accountable

U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden on Friday expressed sympathy to the family of the U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in Wednesday's invasion of Congress by pro-Trump supporters, and said those responsible would be held accountable.

"The people responsible should be held accountable, and they will be," Biden told reporters.

Federal prosecutors are opening a murder investigation after the officer, Brian Sicknick, died Thursday in the aftermath of Wednesday's events, CNN reported on Friday, citing a law enforcement official.

