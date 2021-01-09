Biden says people who responsible for officer's death will be held accountable

Biden says people who responsible for officer's death will be held accountableReuters | Wilmington | Updated: 09-01-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 00:46 IST
U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden on Friday expressed sympathy to the family of the U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in Wednesday's invasion of Congress by pro-Trump supporters, and said those responsible would be held accountable.
"The people responsible should be held accountable, and they will be," Biden told reporters.
Federal prosecutors are opening a murder investigation after the officer, Brian Sicknick, died Thursday in the aftermath of Wednesday's events, CNN reported on Friday, citing a law enforcement official.
