Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant caravan will not be allowed to pass, says U.S. border official

The United States, its Central American allies and Mexico will not allow a group of migrants that is readying a trip north from Honduras to travel to the U.S. border, a senior U.S. border official said on Friday. Hondurans have taken to WhatsApp and Facebook groups, some of which have thousands of subscribers, to organize another caravan scheduled to leave from the country's northern city San Pedro Sula on Jan. 15, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 08:48 IST
Migrant caravan will not be allowed to pass, says U.S. border official

The United States, its Central American allies and Mexico will not allow a group of migrants that is readying a trip north from Honduras to travel to the U.S. border, a senior U.S. border official said on Friday.

Hondurans have taken to WhatsApp and Facebook groups, some of which have thousands of subscribers, to organize another caravan scheduled to leave from the country's northern city San Pedro Sula on Jan. 15, despite the coronavirus pandemic. "Do not waste your time and money, and do not risk your safety and health," Mark Morgan, acting commissioner at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said in a statement.

"Migrant caravan groups will not be allowed to make their way north in violation of the sovereignty, standing public health orders, and immigration laws of the respective nations throughout the region." Many Hondurans still live on the streets after their homes were devastated by hurricanes Eta and Iota.

Restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic in the poor Central American country are making it even more difficult for many to get back on their feet. In one Facebook group that boasts more than 5,500 members, people exchange advice on how to reach "paradise", how to protect themselves against fraudsters and the coronavirus on their trip north, and share prayers.

It would be the second such caravan leaving Honduras since the hurricanes. In December, a caravan got to Guatemala but was dispersed by authorities before reaching Mexico. Border arrests reached the highest level in nearly two years in December.

On Dec. 19, the team of President-elect Joe Biden said he and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed in a phone call to hone a "new approach" to migration issues that "offers alternatives to undertaking the dangerous journey to the United States."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rahul condoles veteran Cong leader Madhavsinh Solanki's demise

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Saturday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Madhavsinh Solanki and said he will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology and promoting social justice.Solanki, a fo...

Google suspends Parler social networking app from Play Store; Apple gives 24-hour warning

Owners of the two biggest mobile app stores took action on Friday against the Parer social networking service because of posts inciting violence, with Alphabet Incs Google removing it and Apple Inc warning it may do the same. Google said th...

NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

National news schedule for Saturday, January 9NATIONAL PM, President, External Affairs Minister, Health Minister and Foreign Secretary, among others at day-long Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event Virus and vaccine updates Political briefingsN...

PM condoles ex-Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday condoled the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Madhavsinh Solanki and said he was a formidable leader who played a key role in the states politics for decades.Solanki, a veteran Congress leader wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021