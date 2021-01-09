Ex-Union minister and Cong veteran Madhavsinh Solanki dead

Former foreign minister andCongress veteran Madhavsinh Solanki, who had also served aschief minister of Gujarat, died in Gandhinagar on earlySaturday morning, Congress leaders said.

He was 93.

''The death of Madhavsinh Solanki has brought extremegrief. May God give peace to his soul. He had made place inthe hearts of people by his actions and deeds,'' GujaratCongress president Amit Chavda, who is also a relative ofSolanki, tweeted.

He had served as External Affairs Minister from June1991 to March 1992.

Solanki was a two term MP of Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

He had floated an idea of an alliance of Kshitriya,Harijan, Adivasi (tribal) and Muslim (KHAM) casts andcommunities in Gujarat for Congress to win elections.

He had been the longest serving chief minister of thestate before Narendra Modi became CM.

His son Bharatsinh Solanki is also a former Unionminister.

