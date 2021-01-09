Rahul condoles veteran Cong leader Madhavsinh Solanki's demise

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Saturday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Madhavsinh Solanki and said he will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology and promoting social justice.

Solanki, a former Gujarat chief minister, died in Gandhinagar early Saturday morning, Congress leaders said. He was 93.

''Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki. He will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology & promoting social justice,'' Gandhi tweeted.

''Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends,'' he said.

Madhavsinh Solanki had also served as External Affairs Minister from June 1991 to March 1992.

Solanki was a two-term MP of Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

