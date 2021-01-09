Deeply saddened by death of infants in Maharashtra hospital fire: Prez

Deeply saddened by death of infants in Maharashtra hospital fire: PrezPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 10:53 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said he was deeply saddened by the death of infants in a fire incident at a government hospital in Maharashtra and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the affected families.
Ten babies, aged between one month and three months, died after a fire broke out in the special newborn care unit of the hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandra district in the early hours on Saturday, doctors said.
''I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of infants in a fire accident in Bhandara, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their children in this heart-wrenching event,'' Kovind said in a tweet in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Hindi
- Bhandara
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Kovind
ALSO READ
3,431 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 71 deaths
15-year-old girl kidnapped from UP rescued from Maharashtra's Solapur
Maharashtra: 2 dead in road accident in Thane city
16 people who returned to Maharashtra from UK test positive for Covid-19
Maharashtra records 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 19,19,550; 66 deaths push toll to 49,255: state health department.