Second visit of Deputy Election Commissioner to Bengal on Jan 12

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly election and the state election commission publishing the final voters' list, Deputy Election Commissioner and in-charge of West Bengal Sudeep Jain is scheduled to visit the state on January 12.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 12:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly election and the state election commission publishing the final voters' list, Deputy Election Commissioner and in-charge of West Bengal Sudeep Jain is scheduled to visit the state on January 12. Jain had in December been on a two-day observation tour to the state, during which he held meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police and police commissioners to take stock of the law and order situation and infrastructural requirements required to conduct the poll amid pandemic.

"Jain will be updated on latest developments on issues that were discussed during his last visit in December," a source said. The State Election Commission will be publishing the final voters' list on January 15.

Legislative Assembly elections for the 294 seat-West Bengal Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in 2021. The tenure of the current government in West Bengal comes to an end on May 30.

Bihar, which conducted assembly election during the pandemic had introduced various changes in the election procedure and it may be presumed that the West Bengal election too will have various changed rules necessary. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

