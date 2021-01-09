Mamata agreed to implement PM Kisan scheme as she realised TMC is losing ground: Nadda

BJP national president J P NaddaSaturday mocked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee foragreeing to implement PM Kisan Yojna only after realising thather party is fast losing ground among the farmers in thestate.

Nadda, who launched the 'Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan' to woofarmers in the poll-bound state, said it is ''too late'' for theTMC government to agree to implement the PM Kisan SammanNidhi.

He said the state government was compelled to go for thebeneficiary scheme only after coming to know that ''anger ofthe farmers over being deprived of the central schemes willwipe the TMC government in the state''.

''The Mamata Banerjee government agreed to implement thePM Kisan Samman Nidhi after such a long time as she hasrealised that the TMC is fast losing ground in Bengal.

''But, let me say it clearly that it is already too latefor the TMC government,'' Nadda said while launching thecampaign.

The TMC government earlier this month softened its standon implementing PM Kisan scheme in the state, after more thana year of opposition to the programme.

Nadda asserted the farmers rally at Katwa proves thatdays of Mamata Banerjee government are numbered.

He said the BJP would provide justice to the farmersafter it forms the next government in Bengal.

