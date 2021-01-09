Left Menu
Ex-Union minister and Cong veteran Madhavsinh Solanki dead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Solanki as aformidable leader who played a key role in the statespolitics for decades.Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Solankiwill be remembered for his contribution in strengthening theCongress ideology and promoting social justice.Former Gujarat Congress president Arjun Modhvadiaremembered Solanki as a mentor and a guide.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-01-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 15:42 IST
Ex-Union minister and Cong veteran Madhavsinh Solanki dead

Former external affairsminister and Congress veteran Madhavsinh Solanki, who had alsoserved as chief minister of Gujarat for four times, died inGandhinagar on early Saturday morning, Congress leaders said.

He was 93.

''The death of Madhavsinh Solanki has brought extremegrief. May God give peace to his soul. He had made place inthe hearts of people by his actions and deeds,'' GujaratCongress president Amit Chavda, who is also a relative ofSolanki, tweeted.

He had served as External Affairs Minister from June1991 to March 1992.

However, he had resigned in the wake of a controversyfollowing his meeting with then Switzerland foreign ministerin Davos and his alleged remarks regarding the Bofors caseprobe.

Solanki had also served as a two term MP of RajyaSabha from Gujarat.

He had floated an idea of an alliance of Kshitriya,Harijan, Adivasi (tribal) and Muslim (KHAM) casts andcommunities in Gujarat for Congress to win elections.

He had been the longest serving chief minister of thestate before Narendra Modi became CM.

His son Bharatsinh Solanki is also a former Unionminister.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has declared aone-day mourning. The last rites of the departed leader willbe held with full state honours, the state government said ina release.

The CM cancelled all his engagements for a day and aspecial meeting of the Cabinet was convened to expresscondolences, where a two-minute silence was observed.

In his tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said, ''In thedemise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki, the nation has lost anunmatched leader. He will be long remembered as much for hisrole in shaping modern Gujarat as for his inimitable warmth,charm, and love for literature. My condolences to his familyand well-wishers''.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Solanki as aformidable leader who played a key role in the state'spolitics for decades.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Solankiwill be remembered for his contribution in strengthening theCongress ideology and promoting social justice.

Former Gujarat Congress president Arjun Modhvadiaremembered Solanki as a mentor and a guide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

