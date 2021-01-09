Left Menu
Nadda collects fistfuls of rice from farmers' households in Bengal

Updated: 09-01-2021 15:45 IST
Nadda collects fistfuls of rice from farmers' households in Bengal

Aiming to reach out to farmersahead of the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, BJPchief J P Nadda on Saturday collected fistfuls of rice fromfive farmers' households in Purba Barddhaman district.

The BJP's 'Chal Songroho' (rice collection) driveunder its 'Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan' was conducted inJagadanandapur village in Katwa.

Accompanied by West Bengal BJP leaders including theparty's state unit chief Dilip Ghosh, Nadda spoke with farmersto know about their condition and pasted posters of thecampaign on the walls of their houses as women blew conchshells.

''We are happy that he visited our houses and atesweets offered by us. He took one fistful of rice from eachhousehold and put them in his 'jhola' (bag),'' local residentAparna Mondal told reporters.

Nadda then had lunch in the kuccha house of anotherfarmer Mathura Mondal.

The BJP chief had a Bengali vegetarian meal comprising'shukto', 'shak bhaja', fried brinjals, crispy potato fries,chutney and 'payesh', cooked by Mondal's wife.

''We are happy that such a big person had lunch at ourhome,'' she said.

Earlier in the day, Nadda began his day-long visit tothe state by offering puja at Katwa's centuries-old RadhaGobinda temple, which is revered by locals.

He was greeted by women 'dhakis' near the temple'smain gate.

Nadda and Ghosh spent some time inside the temple,while police cordoned off the premises as BJP supportersgathered there to have a glimpse of their party chief.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly aredue in April-May.

