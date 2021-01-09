Left Menu
1st meeting of newly appointed office bearers of Rajasthan Congress on Sunday

Updated: 09-01-2021 16:09 IST
The first meeting of the newly appointed office bearers of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will be held on Sunday.

All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken will address the meeting which will be held at 3 pm, according to the party's state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra. The Congress had on January 6 announced a new executive of its Rajasthan unit nearly six months after a rebellion by Sachin Pilot.

The party appointed seven vice presidents, eight general secretaries and 24 secretaries to the Pradesh Congress Committee, in an apparent balancing act between the two camps led by Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The new executive, which includes a few MLAs, has some of the leaders considered loyal to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who had revolted against Gehlot leading to a bitter month-long stand-off.

Gehlot had pipped Pilot in the race for chief ministership after the party's victory in the 2018 assembly polls.

The stand-off between the two in July last year had brought the Congress-led government to the brink of collapse but the party's central leadership brought about a truce with the formation of a three-member committee to look into Pilot's grievances.

