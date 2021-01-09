Left Menu
Congress favours middlemen in agri sector: UP minister

He claimed farmers of the country are backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi since they are confident of the safety and security of their land.

Efforts of middlemen to share the income of farmers have been foiled through the laws, Sharma told reporters. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma here on Saturday alleged that the Congress is backing the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws as it favours the middlemen involved in the sale of crops.

He also claimed the farm laws have prepared a blueprint for increasing farmers' income.

Efforts of middlemen to share the income of farmers have been foiled through the laws, Sharma told reporters. The Congress is backing the farmers' stir as it favoured the middleman system since it was earning out of it, the UP minister alleged. He also rejected the allegations that the implementation of the laws will lead to farmers losing their land to industrialists. He claimed farmers of the country are backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi since they are confident of the safety and security of their land. Attacking the opposition over coronavirus vaccine, the minister said instead of giving credit to Indian scientists for this, they are expressing apprehensions about it. Due to their narrow outlook, they are not realising that the country is moving towards self-reliance, Sharma added.

