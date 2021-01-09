TMC doesn't represent Bengali culture, BJP represents it: J P Nadda

Taking a swipe at the TMC foraccusing it of trying to ''destroy the Bengali culture'', BJPnational President J P Nadda on Saturday said Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee headed Trinamool Congress never representedthe Bengali culture rather symbolised ''anarchy andcorruption''.

On speculations about cricketer Sourav Ganguly joiningthe BJP before Bengal elections, Nadda, without naming anyone,said the ''matter will be discussed once it comes before theparty''.

Addressing a press conference winding up the day-longvisit to the state, the BJP chief said the Bengal's rulingpolitical party is working with ''a criminal instinct andcorruption has been institutionalised''.

''The TMC never represented true Bengali culture. Itrepresents anarchy, corruption and extortion.

''The BJP and Syama Prasad Mookherjee represented the trueBengali culture. We live the rich Bengali culture, which talksof what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow,'' Nadda toldreporters.

He recalled attack on his convoy on way to Diamond Harbourfrom Kolkata in December to target the ruling dispensation inthe state over law and order.

''Last time when I came, how I was welcomed en route toDiamond Harbour, we were attacked as part of a plan by theadministration and a political party -- nation witnessed it.

''The (Home) ministry took a strong note of this. Today whenI'm here again, I say so far so good,'' he added.

He said attack on a protected leader shows the prevailinglaw and order situation in the state.

''The ruling political party is working with a criminalinstinct. Corruption has been institutionalised.

''The point-blank attack on a protected leader like me isa testament to the state of law and order to which a regularcitizen is subjected to,'' he said at the media interaction inBengal's Purba Bardhaman district.

Eversince Sourav Ganguly was unanimously elected as thePresident of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)in October 2019 and he had met Union Home minister Amit Shahafter that, speculations have been rife about the cricketerjoining the saffron party before the state polls which are nowonly months away.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to theformer Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who hadundergone angioplasty after suffering a ''mild'' heart attack,and enquired about his health.

Amit Shah had also spoken to Ganguly's wife during histime in the hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar visited the noted crickter when he was in a cityhospital.

But, replying to a question at the press meet aboutchances of Ganguly joining the BJP, Nadda, without naminganyone, said the ''matter will be discussed once it comesbefore the party''.

''When our government comes to power, we will work for thebenefit of the farmers. The BJP government will come in WestBengal and we will implement the PM Kisan Yojna and AyushmanBharat scheme,'' Nadda said.

The BJP president had a hectic schedule during his one-dayvisit to Purba Bardhaman district.

The district accounts for 15 assembly seats, many ofwhich are with the TMC at present. the saffron party is tryingto win them in the upcoming state polls.

Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha member Sunil Kumar Mondolrecently switched over to the BJP from the TMC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)