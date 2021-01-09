Madhavsinh Solanki, Congressman who dominated Gujarat politics before BJP's rise

A one-time journalist whowent on to become chief minister of Gujarat four times, amaster strategist whose famous ''KHAM'' formula ensured alandslide victory for the Congress in 1985 -- MadhavsinhSolanki was a formidable politician of old school.

He stepped on the national stage when he becameexternal affairs minister, but had to resign following acontroversy over his meeting with the Swiss counterpart andremarks regarding the Bofors case probe.

The 93-year-old Congress veteran breathed his last athis residence in Gandhinagar on Saturday morning.

Solanki dominated politics in Gujarat before the riseof the BJP in the 1990s. Under his leadership the Congresshad won 149 out of 182 seats in the state elections held in1985, a record which still remains unbroken.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Solanki'sstature in his condolence tweet. ''Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Jiwas a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujaratpolitics for decades. He will be remembered for his richservice to society,'' Modi said.

Born in a modest family in Piludra village in Bharuchdistrict, Solanki started his career as a journalist with'Gujarat Samachar' before joining politics.

He was first elected as MLA from the then Bombay statein 1957 when separate states of Gujarat and Maharashtra wereyet to come into existence.

In 1975, Solanki became president of the GujaratCongress unit, and after that, he never looked back.

He became chief minister in December 1976, but histenure lasted only till 1977. However, Solanki got anotherchance in 1980.

His strategy of forging alliance of the Kshatriyas,Harijans, Adivasis (tribals) and Muslims -- ''KHAM'' -- workedwonders for the Congress.

He resigned as CM in March 1985 in the wake of anti-quota protests triggered by his decision to clear reservationfor OBCs. In the ensuing assembly elections, the Congressled by Solanki won an unprecedented 149 seats.

However, as the anti-quota agitation continued andturned into communal riots, Solanki once again resigned aschief minister in July 1985.

His fourth and last term as CM lasted from December1989 to May 1990. Solanki had been the longest serving chiefminister of the state before Narendra Modi.

Solanki is credited for introducing the mid-day mealscheme which was later adopted in primary schools in theentire country and for offering free education to girls.

Another big break in politics came for Solanki, whenhe became External Affairs Minister of India in June 1991.

However, he resigned in March 1992 in the wake of acontroversy following his meeting with the then Switzerlandforeign minister in Davos.

It was alleged that Solanki told his Swiss counterpartthat the Bofors scam probe had not revealed anything andIndia's request for assistance to Switzerland had been madeonly due to political considerations.

Solanki also served as a two term MP of RajyaSabha from Gujarat.

Paradoxically, the very KHAM formula of Solankialienated upper caste Hindus from the Congress and became thereason for the rise of the BJP in the state in 1990s.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 1995.

Solanki then chose life away from politics. In thelast 18 years, Solanki pursued his interest in reading andpromoting culture.

Former state Congress president Arjun Modhvadiarecalled that Solanki was the first person to call him afterModhvadia delivered his first speech as MLA. ''He used to guideus like a mentor,'' Modhvadia said.

Solanki's son Bharatsinh Solanki is a former Unionminister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)