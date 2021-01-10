PM Modi extends condolences to families of Indonesian plane crash victims

PM Modi extends condolences to families of Indonesian plane crash victimsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 15:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Sunday over a plane crash in Indonesia and said India stands with the country in this hour of grief.
Indonesian divers on Sunday located parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 metres (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft, with 62 people on board, crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.
''Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash in Indonesia. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief,'' Modi said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesian
- Narendra Modi
- 737-500
- India
- Modi
- Jakarta
- Java Sea
- Indonesia
- Boeing
ALSO READ
Australia score 65 for 3 against India at lunch on Day 1
India vs Australia: Scoreboard at lunch
Cricket-Ashwin strikes twice as India dominate early in Melbourne
Australia lose Labuschagne, reach 136/5 vs India at tea on Day 1
Indian auto industry expected to see stronger growth in 2021-22: Nomura Research Institute