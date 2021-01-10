Left Menu
AICC J&K in-charge meets party leaders; takes stock of organisational affairs

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:46 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Congress in-charge Rajni Patil on Sunday took stock of the political scenario in the union territory and organisational affairs with the focus on the outcome of recently held DDC elections, a party spokesperson said. Patil, who arrived here from New Delhi on a two-day tour held a meeting with senior party leaders including state Congress president G A Mir for several hours at the party headquarters to get feedback of the ground situation, the spokesperson said.

He said the senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader would interact with the party candidates of different District Development Council (DDC) constituencies of Jammu province on Monday.

The eight-phased DDC elections were held in November-December last year. The polls were swept by the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) which won 110 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 75 seats. Congress won 26 of the total 280 seats.

The spokesperson said the meeting, which among others was attended by former ministers, legislators and district Congress committee presidents of Jammu province, discussed the outcome of the DDC polls and the party's future course of action, the spokesperson said.

He said the party leaders gave the ground level reports and inputs about the DDC polls and put forth suggestions to “fight the divisive, communal and fundamentalist forces” in Jammu and Kashmir.

