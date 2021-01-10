Republican U.S. Senator Toomey says Trump should resign

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said on Sunday that President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, should resign after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly rampage.

"I think the best way for our country is for the president to resign and go away as soon as possible," he said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" program. "I acknowledge that may not be likely, but I think that would be best."

Toomey also made the call in a separate interview on CNN.

