'Can he dare to say these words for any other religion?' Sambit Patra reacts to Kalyan Banerjee's statement

Reacting to Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee's statement on Goddess Sita, the BJP said that it denigrates Hindus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:16 IST
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Reacting to Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee's statement on Goddess Sita, the BJP said that it denigrates Hindus.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked, "Can he dare to say these words for any other religion?" "As far state the statement made by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee regarding Sita-Maa is concerned, it is absolutely a derogatory statement. He has offended the sentiment of crores of Hindus across the length and breadth of this country. I see this as a typical appeasement policy of Mamata Banerjee," said Patra while speaking to ANI.

Taking a dig at the chief of TMC, he added "The remark is not limited to just Kalyan Banerjee, but almost every leader under the guidance of Mamata Banerjee does similar kind of appeasement politics in Bengal. Derogatory words are being used against Hindus." While addressing the public in a rally in West Bengal earlier, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee compared Goddess Sita's abduction episode with Hathras gangrape victim's fate saying that Sita said this to Lord Ram "I was abducted by Ravan and not by your chelas or else my fate would have been same as Hathras victim!"

"Can he dare to say these words for any other religion? Of course, he will not. They have taken Hindus for granted. People are observing this and a begetting reply would be given to Mamta Banerjee's government in the upcoming elections," Patra signed off. BJP's IT-Cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted on January 9, "TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, used derogatory language against Sita-mata. (He) claims that she told Bhagwaan Ram, "thank God, I was abducted by Ravan and not by your chelas or else my fate would have been same as the Hathras victim!"

"Is trampling on Hindu sentiment Pishi's idea of appeasement?" he added. West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly Election for 294 seats this year. The tenure of the current government in the state of West Bengal is coming to an end on May 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

