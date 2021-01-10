MP: Hindu Mahasabha opens study centre on Nathuram Godse

The Hindu Mahasabha onSunday opened a ''gyanshala'' or a study centre on NathuramGodse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at its office here inMadhya Pradesh to 'educate' youngsters on the Partition ofIndia and to spread awareness about historical personalitieslike Maharana Pratap, a functionary said.

''The Nathuram Godse 'gyanshala' will inform the younggeneration about various aspects of the Partition of India andwill disseminate information on national leaders like GuruGobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and MaharanaPratap,'' Hindu Mahasabha national vice president JaiveerBhardwaj told reporters on the occasion.

He alleged that the Congress was behind the Partitionof India in 1947.

