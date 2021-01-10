Bengal govt's decision to bring resolution against farm laws poll gimmick to fool masses: BJP

West Bengal BJP chief DilipGhosh on Sunday called the TMC government's decision to bringa resolution against the new farm laws a ''poll gimmick to foolthe masses''.

The TMC, on the other hand, said that the BJP'sconcern for farmers is ''fake'' as the Centre is not heeding thedemands of the agitating farmers.

Elections to the 294-member assembly are due inApril-May.

Ghosh wondered that if the TMC is so concerned for thefarmers, then why is it ''creating roadblocks'' for theimplementation of the new agriculture laws.

He also said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hasagreed to implement the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna in thestate as the party is losing ground among farmers.

''The decision to bring a resolution against the newfarm laws is a poll gimmick to fool the masses. The TMC hadearlier passed a resolution against demonetisation and GST butthat did not yield any result. This, too, won't have anyimpact,'' Ghosh told reporters.

''There are more than 70 lakh farmers in the state.

They were denied the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman NidhiYojna. But now the Mamata Banerjee government has agreed toimplement the scheme after such a long time as she hasrealised that the TMC is fast losing ground in West Bengal,''he said.

The TMC government should send the entire list ofaround 73 lakh farmers to the Centre for verification, hesaid.

Earlier this month, the TMC government had softenedits stand on implementing the PM Kisan scheme in the state,after more than a year of opposing the initiative.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjeehad recently said that a special two-day session of the stateassembly will be convened from January 27 to table aresolution against the Centre's new farm laws and discuss thefarmers' agitation.

He had said a draft of the resolution will be sent tothe Left parties and Congress for a united fight against thenew farm laws.

The Left parties and the Congress had on January 1urged Banerjee for a session of the assembly over the farmlaws.

''The BJP's concern for farmers is fake as the Centreis not heeding the demands of the agitating farmers, while onthe other hand, the BJP is lecturing us on farmers' condition.

''The Centre has brought anti-farmers laws which is whywe are bringing a resolution against the laws,'' Chatterjee,also the TMC secretary-general, said.

