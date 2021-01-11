N.Korea says leader Kim elected as general secretary of ruling party -KCNA

Left Menu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been elected as general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party, state media KCNA said on Monday, taking over the title from his late father in a largely symbolic move seen aimed at further cementing his power.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 04:53 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 04:53 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been elected as general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party, state media KCNA said on Monday, taking over the title from his late father in a largely symbolic move seen aimed at further cementing his power. The election took place on Sunday during the party's ongoing multi-year congress, designed for Kim to map out blueprints for his diplomatic, military and economic policy over the next five years and make key personnel decisions.

The congress "fully approved" a proposal for promoting Kim to general secretary of the party, KCNA said, calling the position "head of the revolution and centre of guidance and unity." Kim has wielded almost absolute power in dynastically ruled North Korea since taking over following the death of his father Kim Jong Il in 2011. In 2012, the party named Kim Jong Il "eternal general secretary" and Kim Jong Un "the first secretary" at a conference.

The party also held elections for its Central Committee, a key governing body that includes the powerful politburo, KCNA said. Kim Yo Jong, the young leader's sister and senior party official who had previously been a candidate member of the politburo, was not on the list, confounding widespread expectations from observers of the reclusive regime.

