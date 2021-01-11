Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outgoing U.S. Capitol Police chief says his effort to get help was thwarted - paper

The outgoing chief of the U.S. Capitol Police said House of Representatives and Senate security officials had thwarted his efforts to call in the National Guard, contradicting assertions from other officials who said the force had not asked for help. The former chief of the federal force, Steven Sund, told the Washington Post his supervisors were reluctant to take formal steps to put the Guard on call even as police intelligence suggested that the crowd President Donald Trump had invited to Washington to protest against his defeat was probably going to be much larger than earlier demonstrations.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:12 IST
Outgoing U.S. Capitol Police chief says his effort to get help was thwarted - paper

The outgoing chief of the U.S. Capitol Police said House of Representatives and Senate security officials had thwarted his efforts to call in the National Guard, contradicting assertions from other officials who said the force had not asked for help.

The former chief of the federal force, Steven Sund, told the Washington Post his supervisors were reluctant to take formal steps to put the Guard on call even as police intelligence suggested that the crowd President Donald Trump had invited to Washington to protest against his defeat was probably going to be much larger than earlier demonstrations. Sund's remarks were in contrast with those from officials in other branches of government, who said after Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last Wednesday that they could have provided more people to secure it – but no one from the Capitol Police asked.

Sund told the newspaper in an interview he had asked House and Senate security officials for permission to request that the National Guard be placed on standby in case he needed quick backup but his request was turned down. Kenneth Rapuano, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and global security, said last week that the Pentagon had been in touch with the Capitol Police and were told that they would not require assistance from the National Guard.

Sund, who will step down from his post on Jan. 16 after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for his resignation, said his request for help was rejected or delayed six times. "If we would have had the National Guard we could have held them at bay longer, until more officers from our partner agencies could arrive," he told the newspaper.

Sund kept telling officials that "the situation is dire", the newspaper reported. The storming of the Capitol building by Trump's supporters delayed the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Trump, who has without evidence challenged the validity of Biden's election victory, initially praised his supporters but later condemned the violence. Lawmakers were forced to flee, as the building was mobbed by the president's supporters, who overwhelmed security forces.

Five people died in the violence including one Capitol Police officer who was beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's new passport hopes to banish confusion with China

Taiwan rolled out a newly redesigned passport on Monday that gives greater prominence to the islands day-to-day name, aiming to avoid confusion with China amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Beijings stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty. Exi...

Four passengers on Air India's London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Four passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a top official of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said on Monday.Genestrings runs a lab at the Delhi airport to test incoming passengers for...

Extremely disappointed with negotiation process between Govt & farmers, situation very delicate: SC

The Supreme Court Monday said it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations are going on between the Centre and the farmers on the new farm laws, against which several farmer organisations are staging protest at Delhi borders. What...

FEATURE-COVID-19 pandemic puts Barcelona urban greening plan in the fast lane

By Sophie Davies BARCELONA, Jan 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - One of Barcelonas largest parks, named after Spanish painter Joan Miro, is just a stones throw from the busy crossroads between Consell de Cent and Rocafort streets, but here y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021