Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin not undergoing cancer treatment -PM's office

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is not undergoing treatment for cancer, his office said on Monday, amid rumours and reports in local media that his health has deteriorated. "Rumours saying that the prime minister requires treatment for cancer are not true and are ill intentioned," Muhyiddin's office said in a brief statement.

In June, the prime minister's office said Muhyiddin had been declared free of cancer by his doctors, two years after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Muhyiddin's office also denied rumours that he will appoint a deputy prime minister.

