Don't hurt me more by seeking reconsideration of decision against politial entry: Rajinikanth to fans

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:30 IST
Top star Rajinikanth on Mondayurged his fans not to organise any events insisting on him toreconsider his decision against political entry and hurt himmore, saying he has already made known his position.

A day after his fans held an agitation here in a bid tomake him reverse his recent decision, the 70-year old actorsaid he has explained the reasons for not taking the much-awaited political plunge.

''Kindly do not organise such events to insist that Ishould enter politics and make me sad more and more,'' he saidin a statement posted on his Twitter handle.

He noted that the event on Sunday was held by some peoplein association with several expelled office-bearers andmembers of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), once considered theprecursor forum of his political party.

Appreciating the organisers for maintaining disciplineand decorum while conducting the event at Valluvar Kottamhere, he expressed anguish that it was held violating thediktat of the high command.

He conveyed his heart felt 'thanks' to the RMM memberswho did not take part in the event.

A call was given largely in social media by 'fans' urgingthe actor's admirers to congregate at Valluvar Kottam, toprevail upon Rajinikanth to reconsider his decision.

Organisers, apparently considered the agitation as a showof strength and hoped for a change in the actor's stand.

The actor had declared on December 29 last that he wouldnot enter politics and apologised to the people and RMMmembers as he made a u-turn, weeks after announcing that hewould launch a party and contest assembly elections in TamilNadu.

Citing his health condition vis-a-vis the coronaviruspandemic, the actor, who underwent a renal transplant in 2016,had opted out of an innings in politics, bringing the curtaindown on over two decades of expectation and speculation abouthis electoral plunge.

Prompted by the protest seeking a reversal of decision,Rajinikanth made it clear within a fortnight that he stuck tohis earlier position of 'no' to politics.

The actor had last month camped in Hyderabad to shootfor his Tamil flick 'Annathe' when four of the crew memberstested positive for coronavirus. He was hospitalised in theTelangana capital in view of fluctuations in his bloodpressure.

While announcing his decision not to venture intopolitics, he had pointed out the Hyderabad episode as a Godsent 'caution' against foraying into politics and said only heknew the pain in going back on earlier promise.

He had then indicated he did not want to sound chivalrousby saying he will join politics despite severe health concernsand that he did not want to make his supporters ''a victim''.

Rajinikanth's 'no politics' announcement last month cameas an anti-climax to his fans, admirers and people who wereconfident of his political foray.

There were others who did not expect him to launch aparty and state Congress Committee President K S Alagiri hadopined that Rajinikanth's political innings was unlikely sincethe actor was spiritually oriented.

