No input about Naxal activities in Rajasthan: Top cop

Rajasthan DGP M L Lather on Monday said there is no report about Naxal activities in Rajasthan.

''So far, there is no input about any Naxal activity in the state,'' he said. Director General of Police Lather was asked whether there was any report of such kinds of activities.

After a violence in Dungarpur last year, some of the opposition party leaders had hinted towards Naxal activities in the tribal region. BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had alleged such elements were disturbing harmony between tribal and non-tribal people.

The violence had erupted in September when the candidates of teachers' recruitment examination-2018 blocked a highway, pelted stones at police, damaged several properties and torched vehicles demanding filling of 1,167 vacant posts of general quota with ST candidates.

Lather said barring that violence, the law and order remained under control and peaceful in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)