Left Menu
Development News Edition

No input about Naxal activities in Rajasthan: Top cop

Director General of Police Lather was asked whether there was any report of such kinds of activities.After a violence in Dungarpur last year, some of the opposition party leaders had hinted towards Naxal activities in the tribal region.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:23 IST
No input about Naxal activities in Rajasthan: Top cop

Rajasthan DGP M L Lather on Monday said there is no report about Naxal activities in Rajasthan.

''So far, there is no input about any Naxal activity in the state,'' he said. Director General of Police Lather was asked whether there was any report of such kinds of activities.

After a violence in Dungarpur last year, some of the opposition party leaders had hinted towards Naxal activities in the tribal region. BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had alleged such elements were disturbing harmony between tribal and non-tribal people.

The violence had erupted in September when the candidates of teachers' recruitment examination-2018 blocked a highway, pelted stones at police, damaged several properties and torched vehicles demanding filling of 1,167 vacant posts of general quota with ST candidates.

Lather said barring that violence, the law and order remained under control and peaceful in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 224 new COVID-19 cases, one deathpushes toll to 1,566 Hyderabad Telangana recorded 224 new COVID-19 cases,pushing the total caseload to 2,90,008, while the death tollrose to 1,566 with one more fatality, t...

NORKA Pravasi Startup Scheme supports 4,179 start-ups in five years

The Non-ResidentKeralites Affairs NORKA Pravasi Startup Scheme has supported4,179 expatriate entrepreneurs over the past five years andthe Left government sanctioned Rs 220.37 crore for suchstart-up projects by pravasis who have returned to...

Growing confidence among people in our COVID-19 fight has had positive impact on economic activities: PM Modi.

Growing confidence among people in our COVID-19 fight has had positive impact on economic activities PM Modi....

Boehringer Ingelheim appoints Vani Manja as country MD for India

Drug firm Boehringer Ingelheim on Monday said it has appointed Vani Manja as country Managing Director for India, effective January 1, 2021.In the role, Vani will assume responsibility for the companys businesses in India, Bangladesh, Nepal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021