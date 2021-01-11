License of pvt hospitals to be cancelled if they don't accept state-run health scheme card: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday warned private hospitals and nursinghomes of license cancellation if they refuse to acknowledgeher government's Swasthya Sathi health card from a patient.

She drew parallels between her government's healthprogramme and the Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat', saying the Uniongovernment runs its scheme on 60:40 ratio, while the statefully funds people under 'Swasthya Sathi'.

''If anyone (private hospitals and nursing homes)refuses to provide healthcare facilities under the 'SwasthyaSathi' scheme, the government has the power to cancel itslicense. This health scheme is for the poor. No one shouldharass the poor,'' Banerjee said, urging people to lodge apolice complaint in the face of any harassment.

Various reports have suggested that some hospitalshave refused to accept the 'Swasthya Sathi' cards -- a healthscheme launched in 2016 to provide a cover of up to Rs 5 lakhper annum to eligible families for secondary and tertiarycare.

With an eye on 2021 assembly polls, however, Banerjee,in November 2020, extended the cashless health benefit toevery citizen in the state.

''There are many top-notch hospitals which have refusedto accept the government's 'Swasthya Sathi' health card onoccasions. We want to tell them that they do not have anoption. Even small nursing homes in the districts, too, haveto accept the cards,'' she said.

''We are also enlisting smaller nursing homes in thedistricts under this health scheme so that citizens can availfacilities close to their residence. We would also speak tothem, and the state's chief secretary will meet them so thatno person is harassed,'' Banerjee said.

Talking about the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme,Banerjee wondered who would pay the remaining the 40 per centmoney for availing the scheme.

''The Centre pays only 60 per cent of the cost incurredfor Ayushman Bharat. Who will pay the rest? If common peopleneed to pay 40 per cent of the expenses for a Rs 5-lakhscheme, why will people opt for that? Our Swasthya Sathischeme is 100 per cent funded by the state,'' she said.

The BJP leadership, while reacting to her claims,called the state's health scheme a ''complete bluff''.

''We have heard reports that the TMC government ispressuring private hospitals to accept the scheme, at leastfor a few months. After elections, no one knows if peoplewould be able to avail the scheme,'' senior BJP leader and MPLocket Chatterjee said.

