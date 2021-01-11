Eyeing 2022 MCD polls, AAP appointed office bearers to its women's wing

Gearing up for the 2022 civic bodies election in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday appointed office bearers to its women's wing both at state and district levels.

The party said it was done to increase women's participation in the upcoming election.

''The party has already started restructuring various frontal organisations. It is appointing new office bearers in all these frontal organisations which include women's wing, youth wing, student wing, traders wing, autorickshaw wing, street vendor wing, tenant wing and others,'' the AAP said in a statement.

On Monday, a meeting of the women's wing was called in this regard, it said. ''While announcing these names former MLA and state in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party women's wing Sarita Singh, state president of women's wing Nirmala Kumari and state secretary of women's wing Jasvir Kaur were present,'' the party said.

Sarita Singh announced the names of the office bearers and congratulated them on behalf of the AAP, the statement said.

