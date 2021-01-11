Left Menu
Nomination process for civic body polls in Rajasthan begins

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said 121 candidates filed 150 nomination papers on the first day. He said the nomination papers can be filled till January 15. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on January 16, while the names can be withdrawn till January 19, Mehra noted.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:37 IST
The nomination process for councillor elections in 90 civic bodies in Rajasthan began on Monday. State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said 121 candidates filed 150 nomination papers on the first day. He said the nomination papers can be filled till January 15. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on January 16, while the names can be withdrawn till January 19, Mehra noted. Polling will be held on January 28, while counting of votes will be done on January 31.

Voting for the posts of chairman in these bodies will be held on February 7, and for the posts of vice chairman will be held on February 8.

The elections are due in the civic bodies of Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts. PTI AG SRY

