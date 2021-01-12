ASHA workers, anganwadi personnel, medical&health employees in Telangana to get COVID vaccine in first phase

Accredited Social HealthActivists (ASHA), Anganwadi personnel and medical and healthemployees in Telangana would be administered the COVID-19vaccine in the first phase, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raosaid here on Monday.

It would be later given to police, security personnel andsanitary workers, he said.

''The government of India has identified Serum InstitutesCovishield and Bharat Biotechs Covaxin as the effectivevaccines.

We have decided to administer these vaccines in TelanganaState,'' he said after attending Prime Minister NarendraModi's virtual meet with Chief Ministers of various states onthe COVID-19 situation and vaccination roll-out and laterholding a review meeting here with ministers, officials anddistrict Collectors.

''The vaccine will be given initiallyto Accredited SocialHealth Activists (ASHAs), Anganwadi personnel and medical andhealth employees, and later to frontline warriors like police,security personnel and sanitary workers,'' he said.

Rao directed officials to make all preparations for theexercise and also to treat those who may develop side effects,an official release quoted him as saying.

He said arrangements had been made to administer thevaccine at 1,213 Centres, including PHCs, all over the state.

A total of 866 Cold chain points have been created totransport the vaccine, the chief Minister said.

He also said a committee under the chief secretary wouldmonitor the vaccination programme A Task Force Committee has been formed from the districtto mandal level, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)