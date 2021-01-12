Left Menu
Athawale launches RPI(A) unit in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:43 IST
Republican Party of India (A)chief Ramdas Athawale on Monday launched his party's Tripuraunit and said that the outfit aims at contesting in the 2023assembly elections if its ally at the Centre, the BJP, agreesto share 3-4 seats with it.

The Union minister for social justice and empowermentalso said his party will work for the people from varioussections of the society, including scheduled caste, scheduledtribe and other backward castes (OBCs) in the state.

He formed an 11-member state committee.

''We aim at contesting in the next assembly electionsin Tripura if our alliance partner BJP agrees to share 3-4seats with us,'' he said.

He also appreciated the development works undertakenby the BJP-IPFT government in Tripura.

''The state is developing well and the law and ordersituation has improved a lot since the new government came topower in early 2018,'' Athawale said.

