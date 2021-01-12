BP employee group suspends campaign donations, will re-evaluate support criteria

BP employee group suspends campaign donations, will re-evaluate support criteriaReuters | Houston | Updated: 12-01-2021 02:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 02:08 IST
The U.S. employee political action committee at oil giant BP is suspending political contributions for six months and will re-evaluate its support criteria, the company said on Monday.
The PAC's decision comes as several U.S. corporations said they would temporarily halt donations to political candidates and parties after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol last week seeking to prevent Congress from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden's
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Capitol
- Congress
ALSO READ
U.S. embassy urges China to release 12 Hong Kong fugitives
Health News Roundup: Britain to restrict promotion of unhealthy food from April 2022; U.S. CDC reports 330,901 total deaths from coronavirus and more
China rejects U.S. call to release Hong Kong fugitives
China says U.S. should stop using Taiwan to meddle in its affairs
U.S. bolsters support for Taiwan and Tibet, angering China