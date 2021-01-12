Pompeo to visit Brussels on Wednesday to meet NATO chief -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Brussels on Wednesday to have meetings with NATO officials, the State Department said on Monday, in a trip that is expected to be his last as the top diplomat of President Donald Trump.

During his trip, which will take place Jan. 13-14, Pompeo will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès, the State Department said.

